AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Optimist Club will host “A Night with Jim” at 6 p.m. March 8 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center, 4490 Norquest Blvd. This is a college-planning event for seventh through 12th grade students with their parents hosted by Bob Hannon and featuring Jim Tressel, president of Youngstown State University.

Students will have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with Tressel following the town hall-style presentation and question and answers session. Free tickets are available at Handyman Supply, 4351 Kirk Road, Youngstown.