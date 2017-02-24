JOBS
Nail-biter in Austintown



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 11:17 p.m.

Boardman escapes Fitch with tight victory

AUSTINTOWN — In Boardman's 52-50 victory over Austintown Fitch, both teams trailed by 11 points at some point in the tournament game.

Boardman's turn was first, trailing 19-8 early in the second quarter.

Fitch's turn came after the Spartans went on a 32-10 run.

The Falcons stormed back with a 19-8 run and a tie game. Then the Spartans prevailed on late clutch free throws by Jenna Vivo, Lauren Pavlansky and Alicia Saxton.

Natalie Lynn led the Falcons with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lauren Gabriele scored 20 points for the Spartans, who advance to play Stow-Munroe Falls on Monday.

