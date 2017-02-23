JOBS
Missing girl from Fowler found safe



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 12:01 p.m.

FOWLER — Personnel at the Concord Care nursing home on Sodom-Hutchings Road had been just talking about the missing 12-year-old girl this morning when she walked in to the front of the facility asking for food.

They fed her chicken, helped her change out of her wet clothes, and talked to her while they waited for police to come.

Joe Dragovich, chief deputy of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office, said the little girl had apparently slept outside overnight and was being taken to a local hospital to be checked out but she appeared to be an injured.

Police began searching for her Wednesday night and started the search again early today.

Her family reported her missing about 2 p.m. Wednesday from her home in the Fowler Mobile Home Park two miles south of the nursing home, also on Sodom Hutchings.

