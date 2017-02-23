NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Major stock indexes are mostly lower in midday trading following modest losses the day before.

Industrial companies and small-company stocks, which have surged in recent months, are slipping Thursday.

Technology companies are also trading lower, which could end a 15-day winning streak for the sector.

U.S. Steel dropped 6.5 percent and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar gave up 3 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,360.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big U.S. companies, climbed 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,794. The Nasdaq composite dropped 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,823.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index dropped 16 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,387.