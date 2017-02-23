JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Industrials, small-company stocks sink



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 12:33 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Major stock indexes are mostly lower in midday trading following modest losses the day before.

Industrial companies and small-company stocks, which have surged in recent months, are slipping Thursday.

Technology companies are also trading lower, which could end a 15-day winning streak for the sector.

U.S. Steel dropped 6.5 percent and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar gave up 3 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,360.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big U.S. companies, climbed 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,794. The Nasdaq composite dropped 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,823.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index dropped 16 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,387.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes