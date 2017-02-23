JOBS
Mancini Foundation to host bowl-a-thon



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 8:58 a.m.

STRUTHERS

The Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Foundation will host the second annual Ellen Mancini Bowl-A-Thon on March 4 at Holiday Bowl, 777 Youngstown-Poland Road. Times are 3 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m.

The cost is $100 per team and includes three games, shoes and food provided by Belleria Pizza. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place.

Sponsorships opportunities are: Strike-out, $400, two teams, eight bowlers, logo, names placement on RBBM website, and company logo/name displayed on a lane; Spare-out, $250, one team, four players, logo/name placement on RBBM website and company logo/name displayed on a lane; and Lane, $25, company logo/name displayed on a lane.

Proceeds will benefit the Ray Mancini Scholarship Fund at Mooney High School. Contact Maria Meadors at 330-559-8891 or email rayboomboommancinifoundation@gmail.com to register your team or for questions. Make checks payable and mail to Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Foundation, P.O. Box 20, Struthers, OH 44471.

