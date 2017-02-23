YOUNGSTOWN — A Compton Lane man was arrested Wednesday on gun charges after police responded to a shots fired call on a South Side street.

Jamal McQueen, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm in city limits and possession of marijuana.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court

Reports said police were called at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire on Powersdale Avenue and saw McQueen in a car on Caledonia Street, which is behind Powersdale, and reaching underneath the seats like he was trying to hide something.

Officers approached his car and smelled marijuana and after several commands McQueen raised his hands and was taken out of the car.

Under the seat police found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a marijuana cigar.

In the street next to the car was a .380-caliber shell casing, reports said.