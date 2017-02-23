YOUNGSTOWN — A man who served seven years in prison for the attempted murder of an Austintown police officer in 2007 was arrested Wednesday by Adult Parole Authority agents after they saw him toss a bag of heroin onto the ground.

Carlton Sims, 32, is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony five charge of possession of heroin as well as a parole violation on his attempted murder charge.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said APA agents were at a Cleveland Street home visiting Sims and he had his hand in his pocket. Reports said when he was told to take his hand out of his pocket and unclench his fist, he dropped a dose of heroin on the ground.

Court also records show Sims and was arrested Feb. 8 by Boardman police. He posted $4,500 cash or surety bond the day after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and Boardman officers found three doses of heroin in a pill bottle he had. That case has yet to he heard by a grand jury.

Sims was sentenced in 2008 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to shooting at an Austintown officer who was on patrol in the parking lot of the K-Mart on Mahoning Avenue.

The officer was saved by his bulletproof vest.