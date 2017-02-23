JOBS
Mahoning commissioners approve annexation of Canfield Township land to Canfield city



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved the annexation of slightly more than 22 privately owned acres from Canfield Township to the city of Canfield.

MALA Properties Ltd. of Canfield had petitioned the commissioners last year to allow annexation of the land on Palmyra Road, south of U.S. Route 224, to enable a proposed new single-family home development on that land to receive city water and sewer service.

On Feb. 1, Canfield City Council adopted a resolution to allow the land, owned by MALA, to be annexed to the city.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

