COLUMBUS — Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor formally filed paperwork today to run for governor, the first of a handful of Republicans expected to jump into that race.
Taylor, a Republican, announced that formation of a new committee, “Mary Taylor for Governor,” and the designation of a treasurer. She also has stepped down as honorary chairwoman of the Onward Ohio PAC.
A news release noted a formal announcement later this year, but the filings enable Taylor to begin campaigning now.
