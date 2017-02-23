JOBS
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor files paperwork to run for Ohio governor



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 1:38 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor formally filed paperwork today to run for governor, the first of a handful of Republicans expected to jump into that race.

Taylor, a Republican, announced that formation of a new committee, “Mary Taylor for Governor,” and the designation of a treasurer. She also has stepped down as honorary chairwoman of the Onward Ohio PAC.

A news release noted a formal announcement later this year, but the filings enable Taylor to begin campaigning now.

