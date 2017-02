BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BROWN, ADRIEN SAMUEL 11/1/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia



COLORITE, NICKOLAS VINCENT 8/18/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



COOPER, RAMON 1/26/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery

CUTLIP, JEREL D 6/11/1975 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

DAVIS, MASON ALAN 10/26/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

GHIATES, MICHAEL P 1/18/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

GIBBS, LEWIS DION 7/13/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

HALL, NAKEIA L 5/10/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Falsification



JUILLERAT, DARRYL L 6/2/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



KOVELL, NICHOLAS P 4/22/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Vandalism

MANLEY, BEAU RYAN 3/13/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

MCQUEEN, JUMAL ALFRED JR 5/12/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



MUNOZ, PIERRE JAVIER 6/21/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

PINKERTON JR., ROBERT E 7/23/1968 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Theft



SIMS, CARLTON W 7/11/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



SMITH, DAVINNA 7/28/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia



TUCKER, TERRANCE D 6/30/1968 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Theft



WEIMER, ERIK W 3/20/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



YOUNG, ASHLEY LACEY MARIE 6/12/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



ZELANKA, SHIRLEY A 1/8/1958 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALICKA, JONIDA 6/18/1987 3/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ARMSTRONG, DARRYL T 9/19/1985 2/17/2017 BONDED OUT



BASSIL, JOHNNY FRANK 5/3/1968 1/24/2017 TIME SERVED

BELL, JORDAN SCOTT 9/26/1989 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT

BENSON, D'ANGELO T JR 9/11/1992 2/17/2017 BONDED OUT

BEVINS, JAMES DAVID II 9/19/1968 2/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BLAIR, JAQUAN LAMONT 1/7/1997 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT



BREWER, ANDREW R 2/9/1986 2/22/2017 TIME SERVED

CARTER, BERNITA K 7/30/1981 2/18/2017 BONDED OUT



CARTER, BILLY J 11/16/1985 2/21/2017 BONDED OUT



CORNWELL, MICHAEL K 1/12/1992 11/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DERR, BILLIE 8/26/1979 11/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DUBOSE CLARK, MARNAE 1/1/1999 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT



EATON, JORDAN D 5/24/1996 1/4/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ESTRADA, VICTOR M 8/23/1975 2/1/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FAIRCLOTH, MERCEDES M 2/11/1955 11/8/2016 TIME SERVED



GARCIA, VICTOR 5/7/1966 2/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GARNER, MATTHEW DEREK 3/11/1985 2/21/2017 BONDED OUT



GLENN, ROSHONNA A 2/21/1987 1/31/2017 BONDED OUT



JULIOUS, DEVIN DARNELL 9/26/1979 12/1/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LANIGAN, DERAE ANGELIQUE 11/29/1995 2/21/2017 BONDED OUT



LOWE, DALE L 1/2/1991 9/24/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MARLOWE, ISAIAH RONNIE 4/5/1991 2/13/2017 BONDED OUT



MEDLEY, MELANIE K 1/10/1981 11/24/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MOORE, KEVIN MAURICE 8/25/1965 12/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MORGAN, CARL MAC 8/31/1975 2/16/2017 TIME SERVED



NICOARA JR, DANIEL J 6/3/1975 2/1/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ORTIZ, JARRETT L 9/21/1983 6/11/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PAIGE, MICHAEL L 1/29/1992 3/3/2012 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

PATTERSON, RAYMOND DUJUAN JR 9/7/1995 2/19/2017 BONDED OUT



PETERS, BENJAMIN M 3/26/1992 2/3/2017 TIME SERVED



RIVERS, KARONE S 10/26/1978 12/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ROGERS, TYLER R 6/25/1989 1/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ROZIER, JAQUON MONTAY 12/12/1995 10/22/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SCHMITT, DOMINIC 2/21/1995 1/11/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SCHULTE, ALLEN MICHAEL 4/3/1995 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT



SLIPSKI, KIMBERLY MARIE 10/9/1976 2/1/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



TENSLEY, DEREK VAUGHN 10/26/1976 11/17/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



TURNER, BRITTANY SIMONE 2/3/1988 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT



WHEELER, BRANDON 7/7/1986 2/22/2017 BONDED OUT



WHITE, DONALD E 3/19/1957 2/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ZORDICH, BRIAN J 3/16/1966 11/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC