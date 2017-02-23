JOBS
'Little Irish Beauty' faces charges for prostitution



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 10:33 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a woman for soliciting sex and possessing drug paraphernalia in a sting operation Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria Gainard, 28, of Youngstown, allegedly posted an ad on an online classified site under the headline "Little Irish Beauty -25." The posting advertised a beautiful brunette named Molli looking for someone that wants to have as much fun as she does. Services ranged from $70-$130.

Police responded to the ad and were met by Gainard at a local motel. After placing her under arrest they allegedly found a spoon with suspected heroin residue, two syringes and a crack pipe in her purse.

Gainard told police she has been engaging in prostitution to support her five-year addiction to heroin. She admitted to seeing two clients a day, according to the report.

Gainard will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.

