— Just this week, Francisco Lindor has given a hitting lesson on national television, modeled for commercial shoots and magazine cover, even worn a uniform outfitted with electrical sensors as the subject of a sports science experiment.

No player has been more in demand at Cleveland’s camp.

No surprise there.

Only 23, Lindor has become a star among stars, the smiling face and young soul of the AL champion Indians. But while baseball fans have fallen head over spikes for him, and although the Indians’ young shortstop’s profile swells with every sensational, backhanded stop in the hole, Lindor has stayed grounded.

“I’m me,” he said Thursday following practice during a brief lull in his crammed schedule.

