YOUNGSTOWN

St. Stanislaus Church, 430 Williamson Ave., sells potato, kraut and cottage cheese pirogi. Advance orders will be taken at 330-747-3024 from 8 a.m. to noon today and Friday. Pickup will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The cost is $6.50 per dozen. Pirogi lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-in orders are welcome.