JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman wrestlers DeNiro, O'Horo motivated



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 8:44 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Only two pins separate Boardman wrestler Carlo DeNiro from history.

In Saturday’s Division I northeast sectional tournament in Kenston, the 182-pounder has a shot to become the Spartans’ all-time leader in pins.

“I’ve just been counting down since the beginning of the season,” DeNiro said. “I knew I have to get 30 pins. So far, I’ve got 28. Two more in the postseason doesn’t seem that hard with three more tournaments.”

DeNiro is chasing Justin Powell’s 84 pins. Powell was a two-time state placer — including a 2007 state title — who also wrestled for Ohio University.

Return to Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes