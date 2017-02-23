— Only two pins separate Boardman wrestler Carlo DeNiro from history.

In Saturday’s Division I northeast sectional tournament in Kenston, the 182-pounder has a shot to become the Spartans’ all-time leader in pins.

“I’ve just been counting down since the beginning of the season,” DeNiro said. “I knew I have to get 30 pins. So far, I’ve got 28. Two more in the postseason doesn’t seem that hard with three more tournaments.”

DeNiro is chasing Justin Powell’s 84 pins. Powell was a two-time state placer — including a 2007 state title — who also wrestled for Ohio University.

