BOARDMAN

Jack Nichols started his career with the township police department Jan. 3, 1978, as a patrol officer.

On Jan. 3, 2018, he will retire as police chief, having spent his entire 40-year career with the department.

The township board of trustees announced Nichols’ retirement at a meeting Thursday. Trustees and other township officials spoke glowingly of him and his career.

“I can’t even express what a pleasure it has been working with you,” Trustee Tom Costello told him. “He’s given us this much notice because that’s how big his shoes are to fill.”

Nichols leaves the role to focus on another that is close to his heart: grandfather. Asked how he feels about his retirement, he proudly held up a picture on his phone of his daughter’s triplets. He has four grandchildren.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said of retirement.

Reflecting on his career, he said, “It’s been great. Not many people can say they worked in the same place for 40 years. I raised my kids thanks to this place.”

