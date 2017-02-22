The Wound Healing Center at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital is hosting two community health talks on vascular health. The first one will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Howland library, 9095 E. Market St. Dinner will be provided.

The second will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mocha House, 467 High St., Warren. Lunch will be provided

Board-certified vascular surgeon Dr. Casey L. Yossa will discuss when an individual should see a vascular surgeon, how problems are identified and treated and ways to stay healthy. Participants will learn about risk factors.

The events are free, but registration is required. To register, call 330-841-6500.