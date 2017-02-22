BOARDMAN — Employees at a local call center are picketing today, hoping to raise awareness about a contract the Communications Workers of America is negotiating with AT&T.

Members of the CWA Local 4320 currently are picketing outside the South Avenue AT&T call center.

"We're working under an expired contract with AT&T. We're trying to protect our hometown jobs so they'll keep the call center here in Youngstown," said Glen Skeen, CWA Local 4320 vice president .

There are 275 members of the local union, Skeen said.

"We know they're reorganizing, so we really want to make sure they're protecting our jobs first," he said.