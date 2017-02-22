AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested an 18-year-old for soliciting at a motel, according to a report.

Marnae Dubose-Clark, of Youngstown, allegedly posted an ad on an online classified site with the headline "Come play with Cherry." The ad claimed the poster had a great attitude and offered services ranging from $140-$200.

After setting up an appointment by texting the listed phone number, an officer went to an agreed upon motel where he found and Dubose-Clark and placed her under arrest.

She told police she has only engaged in prostitution for a short time to support her son and that she likes the fast money it provides.

Dubose-Clark was taken into custody and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.