STRUTHERS

The city hopes to put in a sidewalk on the west side of Garfield Street from Manor Avenue to Wilson Street.

Mayor Terry Stocker will apply for up to $400,000 from the Safe Routes to School program, which is federal money funneled through the Ohio Department of Transportation with the purpose of making it safer for children to walk to school.

Struthers has been denied three times previously when applying for a Safe Routes to School grant. However, Stockers said he is hopeful this time around because the city is using state Transportation Alternatives Program funding to put in a sidewalk on the east side of Garfield Street. The mayor believes the city will be better able to make its pitch by showing ODOT how the two projects combined would improve the area.

In other business, the Mahoning County Reuse and Recycling Division has provided $500 for the city’s annual appliance drive. The drive, set for May 6, will allow residents to get rid of their old appliances in an environmentally friendly manner.