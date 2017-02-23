JOBS
Search for missing 12-year-old in Fowler Township



Published: Wed, February 22, 2017 @ 11:00 p.m.

FOWLER

Law enforcement and fire department personnel were hunting late Wednesday for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from her South Wren home at 8 p.m.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Fowler and Mecca Township fire departments and the Mecca Fire Department’s search dog team were participating in the hunt, and a thermal imaging camera that detects heat was in use.

