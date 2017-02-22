BOARDMAN

About an hour after reporting to township police that she was the victim of theft, a Vienna Township woman was accused of shoplifting from a township store.

According to police reports, Megan Clifton, 34, of Ridge Road contacted police shortly before 6 p.m. Monday to report that while she was in the Mahoning County jail, someone entered her vehicle in the courthouse parking lot and stole prescription medication, clothing and cosmetics.

Then, about 7:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Kohl’s located at 383 Boardman-Poland Road on a report that someone had stolen $54 worth of cosmetics. A store employee told police it was Clifton, who they recognized from previous shoplifting incidents. Clifton turned herself in on a misdemeanor theft charge Tuesday night.

Police and court records indicate that Clifton has had numerous run-ins with the law in the past several months. The reason she was at the Mahoning County Area Court here last week was for a court hearing related to a previous theft charge, which landed her in jail.

Boardman police reports detail theft incidents from Dec. 31, Jan. 9, and Feb. 14, the first two at JC Penney and the third at Dillard’s. In one instance, Clifton also was charged with drug-related offenses.

Court records indicate that Clifton pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to theft and drug possession. She was fined a total of $250 and ordered to pay court costs. She also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 176 days suspended. Her jail sentence is scheduled to begin Feb. 24, according to court records.

Clifton also was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 24 hours of community service.