— Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang appeared in a South Korean court on Wednesday as judges heard arguments in a trial over charges that he fled the scene after slamming a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A friend of Kang’s also attended the hearing at Seoul Central District Court after being charged for falsely telling police that he, not Kang, was driving the vehicle.

The court said it will make a ruling on both men on March 3. It’s not immediately clear when Kang will be able to join the Pirates for the new baseball season.

Prosecutors had sought to fine Kang 15 million won ($13,100) through a summary proceeding, but the court decided to hold a formal trial because it considered the charges against him to be serious, court spokesman Shin Jae-hwan said.

