HOWLAND

The Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee is expected to meet Friday to determine which of two factions will head the divided Trumbull County GOP.

At a meeting Wednesday at Howland Community Church, Kevin Wyndham was elected chairman by a 44-9 vote by a group which earlier ousted Trumbull GOP chairman Randy Law. Law, however, is the action was illegal and he is the legitimate leader of the GOP.

Wyndham, of Howland, said the results of the election were sent after the 90-minute meeting to the state GOP Central Committee which will decide between him and Law and make its recommendation to the Secretary of State.

The next step is to heal and unify the party, and make sure its finances are in order, Wyndham said.