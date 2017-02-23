— Starling Marte, the guy displacing Andrew McCutchen in center field for the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, hasn’t played the position regularly since the minor leagues.

Since making his big league debut in 2012, Marte has made all but 42 of his 544 starts in left. An NL Gold Glove winner the past two years, Marte is being shifted by manager Clint Hurdle.

“I have a lot of experience playing center field,” Marte said through translator Mike Gonzalez. “When they moved me to left field when I came up, I was fine with that decision and gave the best that I could. Now that the opportunity is being given, I’m really excited to go back to my original position.”

