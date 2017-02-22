YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded .38-caliber handgun about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car driven by Joquan Blair, 20, for an improper turn and instead Blair turned into his driveway.

Reports said Blair and his passenger, Eric Devin Ross, 18, of San Pedro Drive, appeared nervous and Ross admitted to having marijuana. Police found it under his seat when they searched his car.

The gun was found in the center console, reports said, and Blair was taken to the Mahoning County jail for a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Blair may also be facing a probation violation; last June he was placed on one year probation in municipal court after he pleaded no contest for his role in a March melee at East High School which also saw 11 other students charged as juveniles.

Blair was charged as an adult.

Ross was cited for possession of marijuana and released at the scene.