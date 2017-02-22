STRUTHERS — A man was arraigned this afternoon in Struthers Municipal Court after police say he beat his ex-girlfriend severely and attempted to rape her.

Joseph “Joey” Seaman, 35, of Youngstown appeared on charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, being a felon in illegal possession of a weapon, and menacing by stalking, all of which are felonies.

Detective Jeffrey Lewis said prosecutors will likely file additional charges of rape and abduction once police receive results form DNA analysis. Lewis said investigators plan to bring forth those charges via direct presentment to a Mahoning County jury.

Police arrested Seaman at his Beechwood Drive home in Youngstown after an incident Monday morning at a Struthers home on Wilhelm Street. The report states that while, making the arrest, police used a stun weapon on Seaman after he attempted to run away and did not comply with orders. Police also said Seaman had a shotgun and a stolen cellphone.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com