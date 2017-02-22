YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County deputy is on administrative after he was arrested Sunday for operating a vehicle while impaired and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
David Schialdone, 39, is free on his own recognizance after he was arraigned on the charges. The weapons charge is a felony.
Schialdone was pulled over for speeding on South Avenue by a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and there was a gun in his car.
