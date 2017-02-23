— Here’s a change or, ahem, a change-up: Andrew Miller has the Indians feeling nervous.

The nastier-than-nasty left-hander, who makes his living fooling hitters and whose ability to pitch extended innings in October carried Cleveland to within one victory of a World Series title last season, will leave spring training next month to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

And while the Indians back Miller’s decision to pitch for his country, their blessing has raised the team’s collective blood pressure.

“We fully support him and we’re proud of him,” manager Terry Francona said. “And our heart is in our throat.”

For good reason.

Miller may be the most valuable player on Cleveland’s roster, an inimitable All-Star who pitched beyond mammoth expectations after the Indians acquired him a trade with the New York Yankees before last July’s deadline.

