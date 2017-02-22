JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Home Depot hosts hiring event Thursday



Published: Wed, February 22, 2017 @ 12:56 p.m.

BOARDMAN — On Thursday, The Home Depot is hosting hiring events in the Youngstown/Akron area to fill 180 job openings at several stores including the Boardman, Niles and Austintown stores.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boardman store, 7001 Southern Blvd.; the Niles store, 1900 Niles Cortland Road SE; and the Austintown store, 6100 Mahoning Ave.

This is part of a nationwide hiring effort as the company gears up for spring, The Home Depot’s busiest selling season.

Opportunities include cashier, sales, lot and freight positions across all departments

There will be on-site interviews for permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom for more information.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes