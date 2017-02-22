BOARDMAN — On Thursday, The Home Depot is hosting hiring events in the Youngstown/Akron area to fill 180 job openings at several stores including the Boardman, Niles and Austintown stores.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boardman store, 7001 Southern Blvd.; the Niles store, 1900 Niles Cortland Road SE; and the Austintown store, 6100 Mahoning Ave.

This is part of a nationwide hiring effort as the company gears up for spring, The Home Depot’s busiest selling season.

Opportunities include cashier, sales, lot and freight positions across all departments

There will be on-site interviews for permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom for more information.