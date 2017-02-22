YOUNGSTOWN — A high-tech investment and advisory firm owner said today he likes what he sees in the Mahoning Valley and may be willing to invest in local companies or start-up businesses.

Patrick McKenna, founding partner of High Ridge Global of San Francisco, has invested in companies all over the country and the world. He spearheaded a group of 13 entrepreneurs who spent Tuesday and today in the Valley looking at opportunities at the invitation of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

The group discussed the need to grow the area’s technology-driven economy and examine possible investments in the area, Ryan said.

“My view as a company builder is: what opportunity is here and can we train people here for high-tech jobs,” McKenna said. “I see Youngstown and the surrounding area as very attractive.”