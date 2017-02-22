YOUNGSTOWN — An Auburndale Avenue man Tuesday was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after reports said he walked into a 40 W. Midlothian Blvd. fast food restaurant, said he was the owner, and refused to leave.

Reports said police were called to the restaurant about 11:20 a.m. and found Eric Rutledge, 54, behind the counter where the employees were but he was not dressed as an employee.

The manager told police Rutledge refused to leave.

Reports said Rutledge told police his daughter is a doctor and built the restaurant for him to own. Rutledge told officers he fired the manager the last time was there but the manager refused to leave.

Rutledge was ordered to leave or be arrested and he told police he would not leave so he was taken into custody.