Girl to be tried as adult in slaying after Facebook feud



Published: Wed, February 22, 2017 @ 2:45 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled a teenage girl charged in a stabbing death that authorities said stemmed from a Facebook feud will be tried as an adult.

A Lackawanna County judge Tuesday rejected a defense motion to move the case to juvenile court.

Cathleen Boyer was 16 at the time of the May stabbing death of 18-year-old Kayla VanWert. Authorities said they fought in May after meeting in an alley to settle the online feud over the father of VanWert’s 1-year-old daughter. Defense attorneys have contended that Boyer acted in self-defense.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton reports that online messages revealed in court proceedings indicate that Boyer asked a friend if she should “cut” the victim before they fought, but also tried to avoid the fight altogether.

