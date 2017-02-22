JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

FirstEnergy reports loss of $6.2 billion in 2016



Published: Wed, February 22, 2017 @ 11:49 a.m.

AKRON — FirstEnergy Corp. of Akron reported a full-year loss of $6.2 billion and revenue of $14.6 billion.

The loss reflects asset impairment and plant exit costs, including charges related to the company’s decision to exit competitive operations by mid-2018. In 2015, the company reported earnings of $578 million and revenue of $15 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the asset impairment and plant exit costs resulted in a loss of $5.8 billion. Fourth quarter 2016 revenue was $3.4 billion. These results compare with a fourth quarter 2015 loss of $226 million. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2015 was $3.5 billion.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes