AKRON — FirstEnergy Corp. of Akron reported a full-year loss of $6.2 billion and revenue of $14.6 billion.

The loss reflects asset impairment and plant exit costs, including charges related to the company’s decision to exit competitive operations by mid-2018. In 2015, the company reported earnings of $578 million and revenue of $15 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the asset impairment and plant exit costs resulted in a loss of $5.8 billion. Fourth quarter 2016 revenue was $3.4 billion. These results compare with a fourth quarter 2015 loss of $226 million. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2015 was $3.5 billion.