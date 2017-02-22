VIENNA — A drilling rig has returned to an injection-well facility on state Route 193 just south of Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

It’s purpose is maintenance, said Eric Heis, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesman.

The KTCA Holdings injection well, which began commercial injections Oct. 8, is conducting “authorized down hole maintenance,” Heis said when asked this week about the return of a rig to the site.

The facility also obtained permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to erect the rig, Heis said.

The rig has been on site about a week, Vienna Fire Chief Richard Brannon said, adding that a KTCA manager at the site told Brannon that everything is “under control.”