— It took a little bit for Cardinal Mooney to get going in its first-round tournament game against Mineral Ridge. But the Cardinals found their groove in the second half and ran away for a 62-35 win.

Mooney will now play at home against Canton Central Catholic on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a sectional final.

Camden Hergenrother led the Cardinals with 14 points while Carolyn Kay had 12 in the win. Alexa Harkins finished with 12 points for Mineral Ridge while Taryn Kolesar had 10 in defeat.

The Cardinals held a 14-12 advantage after the first quarter and after a run to close out the half, went into the locker room with a 29-19 lead.

“Normally we start out a little slow so I wasn’t too nervous,” Hergenrother said. “But we came out in the third quarter stronger and more prepared once we got rid of all the pregame jitters.”