CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (AP) — A man’s body found in a northeast Ohio lake has been identified as a township trustee missing since last year.

The Medina County sheriff today confirmed that Byron Macron’s body was found Tuesday in Chippewa Lake. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner identified the 45-year-old Lafayette Township trustee. No cause of death was released.

A kayaker discovered Macron’s body in the lake about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Macron was last seen leaving his Medina home on Dec. 16. Authorities later found his township office in shambles and discovered his SUV parked about three miles away in a lot near Chippewa Lake.

Investigators said they found blood inside the vehicle and in Macron’s office.

Macron had been a trustee since 2010 in the township of about 5,000 people.