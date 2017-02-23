For the 18th straight year, the Boardman High School swim program will be represented at the state tournament in Canton.

“In Division I girls and boys, we’re considered a small club team and it’s so hard to get there,” Boardman head coach Terry O’Halloran said Wednesday at Youngstown State University’s Natatorium in Beeghly Center. “We’ve just had the right stuff, I guess.”

This weekend, Boardman has four swimmers who will compete at CT Branin Natatorium at Canton McKinley High School. Juniors Callen Aulizia and Kyle Kimerer are returning to their second straight state competition while freshmen Noah Basista and Matthew DunLany are making their debuts.

The quartet will swim two relay races: the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle. Aulizia, Kimerer and Basista also have qualified in individual races.

Aulizia, The Vindicator’s Swimmer of the Year in 2016, in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. His time in the 50 was third best among the district swimmers in the state.

Kimerer will swim the 100 butterfly while Basista will compete in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.