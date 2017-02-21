YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., will host Youth Leadership Academy on Saturday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and workshops will take place from 9:30 to 1 p.m.

The free event is open to all children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Workshops are themed “Proud to be Me” and will teach leadership through manner, bearing, finances and education. There will be workshops for parents who choose to stay for the event. Lunch will be provided.

To register, email Jamie Bledsoe at jamiebledsoe@gmail.com or call 330-759-2300.