YOUNGSTOWN — After hearing objections from neighbors of a former bar on South Avenue, the Youngstown Planning Commission recommended the rejection of reopening the former Coconut Grove today.

The request to allow the bar to reopen came from David Manigault, a cousin of Omarosa Manigault, an assistant to President Donald Trump and former reality television personality.

The final decision on permitting the Coconut Grove to reopen rests with city council.

“I’ve got to fight it,” David Manigault said after the commission voted 5-1 to reject a waiver to allow the bar to reopen. “They’re unfairly targeting me.”

