Tuesday's basketball scores



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 10:36 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alliance 54, Austintown Fitch 51, OT

Badger 59, Conneaut 45

Boardman 60, Massillon Perry 58

Bristol 86, Liberty 54

Edgewood 53, Poland 49

Girard 59, Springfield 50

Hubbard 70, Southeast 39

LaBrae 55, South Range 50

Rootstown 54, Western Reserve 51

Salem 81, Niles 61

United 100, Mineral Ridge 76

Valley Christian 47, Brookfield 42

Warren Harding 100, Maple Heights 88, OT

Warren JFK 71, Howland 67

