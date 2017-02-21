BOYS BASKETBALL
Alliance 54, Austintown Fitch 51, OT
Badger 59, Conneaut 45
Boardman 60, Massillon Perry 58
Bristol 86, Liberty 54
Edgewood 53, Poland 49
Girard 59, Springfield 50
Hubbard 70, Southeast 39
LaBrae 55, South Range 50
Rootstown 54, Western Reserve 51
Salem 81, Niles 61
United 100, Mineral Ridge 76
Valley Christian 47, Brookfield 42
Warren Harding 100, Maple Heights 88, OT
Warren JFK 71, Howland 67
