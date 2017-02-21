BOARDMAN — A woman who was at Mahoning County Area Court here last week to appear for a hearing later reported to police that someone broke into her car while it was parked at the court on Market Street.

Megan Clifton, 34, of Vienna appeared in court for arraignment Thursday night on a misdemeanor theft charge, according to court records. According to a report filed Monday, Clifton told police she was in the Mahoning County jail after her court appearance and did not return for her vehicle until Saturday when she posted bond.

Clifton told police she discovered someone had entered her vehicle and stolen prescription medications, as well as miscellaneous clothing and cosmetics.

There were no signs of forced entry on the vehicle, and Clifton reported it might have been left unlocked.