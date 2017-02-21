JOBS
UPDATE | Sheriff suspects suicide after target of protection order found dead



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 2:21 p.m.

GOSHEN — Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said a suspect is dead from "apparent suicide" after shots were fired as deputies tried to serve a civil order of protection at about 11:20 a.m.

The episode led to a response from officers from seven different jurisdictions who immediately surrounded that house and set a perimeter.

Greene said a deputy was serving the CPO when the homeowner went back into the house. Deputies then heard a shot and called for backup.

Eventually, a police robot found the suspect dead.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

