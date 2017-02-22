JOBS
Police search Albert Street area after caller reports possible body dumped



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 11:19 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police late Tuesday were off of Albert Street near the Madison Avenue Expressway searching along guardrails following a report that someone had possibly dumped a body there.

Police said a passerby on the Expressway by Albert Street contacted police about apparently seeing the body dumped from an SUV, and after officers in two cruisers searched unsuccessfully, police contacted the citizen for more specific details.

