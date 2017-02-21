YOUNGSTOWN

A police chase through an East Side neighborhood ended in a crash Tuesday night.

Youngstown police pursued a gray sedan through the neighborhood until the vehicle crashed into a large utility truck and through a fence at the corner of South Forest Avenue and Shehy Street. The sedan, which was heavily damaged on the front driver’s side, came to rest against a tree in the yard of a home.

Two of the passengers — sisters ­— were taken into police custody, one being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-critical injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old male, fled and it’s not known if he’s been apprehended.

Lamont Robinson, the owner of an East Side tree maintenance service and the owner of the utility truck struck by the fleeing car, praised the police for their response to the crash.

