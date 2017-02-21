NILES — 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, reported that Mayor Tom Scarnecchia today fired James DePasquale, the city's service director, saying DePasquale was no longer a good fit for the city.

The mayor also said he let DePasquale go for several reasons over the course of the past year.

The mayor says, one issue was in 2016 when DePasquale gave a pay raise to a union worker without approval of city council or the union.

Council President Robert Marino says to the best of his knowledge a criminal investigation will not take place. Marino told the TV station he could not comment further on personnel matters.

Scarnecchia said he will begin interviewing for a replacement.