JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Niles mayor fires city's service director



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 6:27 p.m.

NILES — 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, reported that Mayor Tom Scarnecchia today fired James DePasquale, the city's service director, saying DePasquale was no longer a good fit for the city.

The mayor also said he let DePasquale go for several reasons over the course of the past year.

The mayor says, one issue was in 2016 when DePasquale gave a pay raise to a union worker without approval of city council or the union.

Council President Robert Marino says to the best of his knowledge a criminal investigation will not take place. Marino told the TV station he could not comment further on personnel matters.

Scarnecchia said he will begin interviewing for a replacement.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes