YOUNGSTOWN — Dr. Joseph Ohr, the Mahoning County forensic pathologist, said today a man found Monday morning in a burning sport utility vehicle was shot twice in the head.

Dr. Ohr said those gunshots were responsible for the man’s death. He said the man was dead before the fire in the SUV was set on fire.

The SUV was discovered about 7:40 a.m. Monday behind a vacant home on Edgar Street on the East Side. The man’s death is the city’s fourth homicide of 2017.

Dr. Ohr said a forensic dentist is assisting his office in determining the man’s identity. The man is between 30 and 40 years old.

Police said Monday the owner of the SUV has been missing for some time, but they refused to say who that person is.