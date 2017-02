BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BEVLY, CURTIS E JR 3/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

HARASYN, PETER S 7/2/1979 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

JACKSON, MISTER 1/19/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License



PEREZ, MONIQUE RAQUEL 11/8/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Suspension

ROMEO, STEFANIE NMI 4/28/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Assault

SEAMAN, JOEY RYAN 5/28/1981 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Rape

SLEPSKI, LOUIS ANTHONY III 12/31/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

WISE, VIRGINIA 5/7/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Suspension of license for drug or OVI offense

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

CARNATHAN, JOHNNIE 4/28/1960 2/20/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

GOWDY, WILLIAM M 2/4/1960 2/20/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

KENNEDY, JAMES III 2/13/1993 1/19/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MCCAIN, DONNA GALE 8/7/1969 2/16/2017 TIME SERVED

SABO, KEVIN M 3/3/1977 9/4/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

VANGUNDY, SARAH 1/10/1985 2/13/2017 BONDED OUT

WILEY, STERLING XAVIER 7/1/1984 2/20/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE