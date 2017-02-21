JOBS
Liberty man sought on warrants caught after traffic stop



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 9:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Liberty man wanted on two warrants from municipal court was arrested early today after he was spotted driving on a South Side street with only three tires.

Reports said an officer spotted burnt rubber and pieces of tire about 2:35 a.m. and tracked them until he found an SUV driven by Louis Slepski, 35, of Northgate Avenue.

Reports said Slepski told police he was driving away from a large fight at a Market Street gas station and he must have ruptured the tire then.

Slepski was taken to the Mahoning County jail. A passenger was released at the scene.

