LaPlante wins 'Illuminator of the Year' honor



Published: Tue, February 21, 2017 @ 1:16 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District announced today that John LaPlante, chief information officer of the district, won the Illuminator of the Year Award.

LaPlante is one of three people from across the U.S. nominated for the award.

Illuminate Education is an Irvine, Calif.-based company that specializes in software and other services that allow educators to make data-driven decisions. More than 14,000 schools, 1,600 school districts and 5 million students use it.

This is the first time the company has presented this award, which will go to an educator and administrator for the outstanding work he or she has done in the use of Illuminate software.

