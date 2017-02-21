LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fired general manager Mitch Kupchak today and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling franchise's front office.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also removed her brother, Jim, from his job as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations.

Jeanie Buss then promoted Johnson, the Hall of Fame point guard who returned to the franchise earlier this year in an executive role. Johnson is the Lakers' new president of basketball operations, reporting directly to Jeanie Buss.

Jeanie Buss made the extraordinary moves two days before the NBA's trade deadline. The Lakers are 19-39 this season, plummeting out of contention after an encouraging 10-10 start under new coach Luke Walton, who got a strong vote of confidence from Jeanie Buss.

In a statement, Jeanie Buss said she "took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect," referring to her father, the late Lakers owner.

"Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway, and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order," Jeanie Buss added. "Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness."